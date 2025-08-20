Australia deepens security ties with Phl, Malaysia

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles will travel to Malaysia and the Philippines to reinforce Australia’s long-standing defence relationships in Southeast Asia.

In Malaysia, Mr Marles will participate in the 5th Malaysia–Australia High Level Committee on Defence Cooperation alongside Malaysia’s Minister of Defence, Dato’ Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin.

The meeting will focus on deepening bilateral defence collaboration and reaffirming both countries’ commitment to regional peace and stability.

“Malaysia is one of Australia’s closest partners, and I look forward to meeting with Minister Khaled to discuss our ongoing commitment to regional peace and security,” Marles said ahead of the visit.

He noted that Australia and Malaysia share a decades-long defence partnership, grounded in joint military history and cooperation through the Five Power Defence Arrangements — a regional security framework that also includes the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Singapore.

Following his stop in Malaysia, the Deputy Prime Minister will head to the Philippines to attend the 2nd Australia–Philippines Defence Ministers’ Meeting with Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr.

Discussions will focus on enhancing defence cooperation, particularly in the areas of capacity building and military interoperability.

“I look forward to meeting Secretary Teodoro in Manila to discuss ways to deepen Australia–Philippines defence cooperation; by building capacity and strengthening interoperability,” Mr Marles said.

While in the Philippines, Marles will also visit Australian troops participating in the ongoing Exercise Alon 25 — Australia’s largest overseas joint military exercise this year.

The exercise represents a key element of Australia’s efforts to support regional security through practical defence cooperation.

“Our cooperation through Exercise Alon reflects a shared commitment to working together to maintain a peaceful, secure, and prosperous region where sovereignty is respected,” Mr Marles added.

The visits to both countries are part of Australia’s broader strategy to strengthen defence ties with key regional partners amid an increasingly complex Indo-Pacific security environment.