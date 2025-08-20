Appendix got Maris Racal confined

Maris Racal got her fans and colleagues a little worried when she shared snaps of her while inside a hospital.

On her Instagram page Tuesday, 19 August, Racal made public her hospital confinement where her photos and videos showed her wearing a hospital gown, lying in bed with her younger sister and scribbling on her notepad.

"Congrats, it's an appendix! Thanks to everyone who sent their love, my cool surgeon and doctors, nurses, and hospital staff for taking very good care of me," Racal wrote as caption in her IG post.