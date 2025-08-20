‘Angry, not disappointed’: Marcos slams ghost flood control projects in Bulacan

Angry, not disappointed. This was President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s reaction to the “ghost” flood control projects he inspected.

This came after he visited Purok 4, Barangay Piel, Baliuag, Bulacan, on Wednesday, following reports about a ‘completed’ flood control project—even though no records exist in the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“Extremely. Well, more than disappointed. I’m actually… I’m getting very angry. This is what’s happening here,” Marcos told reporters when asked if he was disappointed with his findings on flood control projects.

The project in question was a 220-meter concrete river wall construction by SYMS Construction Trading, scheduled for completion in October. It is estimated to cost P55 million, but the project was nowhere to be found.

“How about that... I am not kidding, 220 meters, 55 million [pesos], Public Works record [it is] completed,” Marcos said, pointing to a document detailing the project in the barangay.

“Not one day [of] work. Nothing. You can't see anything. Go there, you can't see anything. That’s why flooding would continue over there,” he added.

A visibly frustrated Marcos lamented that there would be no problems if flood control projects were executed and implemented properly.

“A huge problem would have been solved for us and for the people. Things would have been better, from irrigation to water supply… Fresh water supply for households,” he said.

“But what they did was really harmful to local residents. So, no, I'm not disappointed, I'm angry,” he stressed.