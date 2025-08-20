‘Alon ng Kabayanihan’ expected to make waves

In an era defined by division and disinformation, a new short film, "Alon ng Kabayanihan," seeks to unite Filipinos through powerful storytelling about the nation's maritime defenders.

The film, which will be shown during National Heroes Day, is a collaboration between Hot and Fresh Creative Productions, the Center for Information Resilience and Integrity Studies (CIRIS), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

"For us, sovereignty isn’t abstract," said Chris Esguerra, producer from Hot and Fresh. "It’s lived every day by fishermen and maritime frontliners. Our goal was to spotlight their resilience through storytelling that feels authentic and unifying—anchored on Filipino values of bayanihan, dignity, and hope."

Director Kevin Mayuga said he aimed to make the film both poetic and grounded.

"We approached it almost like a visual essay," Mayuga explained. "Instead of giving you a straightforward narrative, we focused on building mood, symbolism, and contrast. It's not about explaining the issue—it’s about making the audience feel its weight."

The film’s visual language, which includes radar scans and silhouettes of naval vessels, carries urgency while sidestepping geopolitics. "This is about pride in who we are, not about naming an enemy," Esguerra said.

Michel Andre P. Del Rosario, CIRIS executive director, said the film underscores that the West Philippine Sea issue transcends politics. "This is a Filipino issue," Del Rosario said. "It’s not about any administration. It’s about real Filipino stories and the lives tied to our seas."

Actor Sid Lucero, who plays a fisherman, said preparing for the role helped him understand their reality. "That’s what this project is about: survival and interdependence," he said.

Actress Ryza Cenon, who portrays a military officer, said her role deepened her appreciation for the sacrifices of frontliners. "Mas lalo kong naintindihan ang sakripisyo nila," she said, adding that she drew from real news reports to portray the character's anger and determination.

Carlo Aquino, who also plays an AFP officer, said the experience gave him a profound respect for the courage of real-life defenders. "Being there in the moment with those soldiers on the same ship that is protecting this country made me feel more of their bravery," Aquino said. "Na hindi lang laban ito ng mga mahal nating AFP, kundi laban ng bawat Pilipino. Na hindi ito para sa ngayon, kundi para sa hinaharap."

Mayuga said that in an era of abundant information, storytelling still has the power to move people in ways that facts alone can’t. "When done right, they don’t just inform—they stir something deeper. And that’s how change begins," he said.

"Alon ng Kabayanihan" premieres on 25 August 2025, and will be streamed on the film's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/alonngkabayanihan.