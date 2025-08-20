'A Chorus Line' with all-Filipino cast opens auditions

Theatre Group Asia (TGA) announces open auditions for its highly anticipated production of A Chorus Line, directed and choreographed by Emmy Award-winner and Broadway powerhouse Karla Puno Garcia.

In a life-imitates-art twist, the casting process will mirror the very story the musical tells—an unflinching, emotionally charged audition for a coveted spot in the chorus line.

A landmark in American musical theatre and celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, A Chorus Line* revolutionized Broadway by spotlighting the lives of ensemble dancers—the unsung heroes of every musical.

As it follows 17 hopefuls vying for eight spots, it becomes an ode to ambition, sacrifice and individuality. Now, in a historic moment for Filipino artists, TGA is bringing this story to life with an all-Filipino cast, celebrating the global talent and cultural depth of the Philippines.

This local production of A Chorus Line honors the groundbreaking legacy of its original 1975 premiere while breathing new life into its message for a new generation.

The musical is notable for its stripped-down set, iconic choreography and intensely personal monologues that explore identity, perseverance and the often-invisible cost of chasing a dream. It remains one of the few musicals to ever win the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama aside from winning the Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Book of A Musical (James Kirkwood), Best Original Score (Marvin Hamlisch and Edward Kleban), Best Director (Michael Bennett), and Best Choreography (Michael Bennett and Bob Avian) that same year.

“This production is as much about discovering raw, beautiful talent as it is about telling a story,” says Puno Garcia. “We’re casting A Chorus Line the way it was meant to be—through a reality-show-like journey that’s full of heart, competition and extraordinary vulnerability.”

Puno Garcia also brings a deeply personal connection to A Chorus Line. “I’ve lived this story,” she shares. “I’ve been the dancer hoping to be seen, fighting to be chosen, giving everything to the moment. Now, I get to turn that experience into an opportunity for others.”

Puno Garcia collaborates with A Chorus Line executive producer and former internationally acclaimed danseur Chris Mohnani and associate choreographer JM Cabling in the audition process as they search for standout talents that display musical proficiency and competency, individualism, sharp performance instinct, stage presence and burning passion in creating art.

Who’s qualified?

The auditions are open to all aspiring performers of Filipino heritage: dancers, singers and actors of all gender identities, aged 18 years old and above.

Auditions will be conducted on-site, offering participants the best chance to showcase their talent directly to the casting team. In-person auditions will be prioritized in the selection process, as they allow the team to fully experience each performer’s presence, energy and artistry in real time.

For those unable to attend in person due to geographical constraints or prior commitments, an online submission option is available.

To view the requirements and submit video audition materials, please visit: https://forms.gle/XHeoT8QHAAc1GtF97. While all online submissions will be reviewed, priority consideration will be given to in-person auditions.

Interested performers are highly encouraged to pre-register and review the full instructions through the following links corresponding to the location where you will attend:

• September 6 - Manila - Samsung Performing Arts Theater (https://forms.gle/Q54JnLtrWLVvYH9R7)

• September 13 - Cebu – stay tuned for venue announcement (https://forms.gle/CdLy2DmAgRSigHi99)

• September 20 - Bacolod - Ayala Malls Capitol Central, Function Hall 1, The Central Hall, Gatuslao St., Bacolod City

(https://forms.gle/nHq2qc9oN73gywmh7)

• October 11 - Davao - Locsin Dance Workshop, 89 Elpidio Quirino Ave, Poblacion District, Davao City, 8000

( https://forms.gle/NWtgUwPcEcSoAgoC6)

• October 25 - Manila - Samsung Performing Arts Theater

(https://forms.gle/G1KVFcRAVcv725hw7)

Walk-in registrations will be accepted on the day of auditions, but spots may be limited. Final casting will be made following the Manila bootcamp, where selected finalists will undergo intensive training and creative workshops.

What is required?

• Familiarity with A Chorus Line musical and characters

• Strong dance foundation (ballet, jazz, or modern)

• Ability to sing and act

• Copy of filled-out registration form and résumé with most recent headshot

What to prepare?

• Résumé with your most recent headshot

• Copy of filled-out registration form

• Two songs of any genre or language: 32 bars of any fast and any slow song that show off vocal range

• Costumes are not required. But it is highly encouraged to be styled inspired by the characters in A Chorus Line.

• Dance shoes, comfortable clothing, water and own snacks

• An excerpt of a monologue from A Chorus Line to be acted out. Refer to the character breakdown included in the form/website (https://www.theatregroupasia.com/auditions) and choose 1-2 characters to prepare sides or monologues for.

• Arrive on time — auditions will start strictly on schedule.

• Be ready with your calendar to note any schedule conflict during the rehearsal period.

What will be asked?

• Auditioners will be taught one dance combination on site as their dance audition piece. Everyone will be given half a day to master the given choreography.

• Two vocal performances with lyrics preferably memorized

• One to two memorized monologue deliveries

On what she’s looking for, Puno Garcia explains, “We’re searching for talent that’s exciting, unique, and individual — performers with a strong sense of self. That’s vital to bringing the musical’s characters to life. For those interested, I say: Dance your face off and be a star! Follow your gut, get ready, and go for it! Trust yourself. What you perceive as flaws might just be your superpower. Although we’re looking for an ensemble, each dancer should make the effort to be seen. We want to meet who you are.”

Think you’ve got what it takes? Mark your calendars and get ready to step into the spotlight! Watch this audition teaser video https://youtu.be/OAcuLDASF1Y?si=DpK3jgLnmKlYsnch and TGA’s social media channels for more updates and casting call details.

For more information about the auditions, visit TGA’s website www.theatregroupasia.com, Instagram @theatregroupasia, or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/theatregroupasia.