19-year-old student nabbed for alleged rape

A most wanted fugitive listed at the regional level was arrested in a manhunt operation in Antipolo City on Tuesday afternoon.

The 19-year-old accused, identified as alias Vince, was apprehended by operatives of the Antipolo City Component City Police Station's tracker team in Barangay Sta. Cruz, in this city at about 5 p.m.

Alias Vince, a student, was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Antipolo City Regional Trial Court Branch 100 for two counts of rape and object rape/sexual assault.

The court ordered no recommended bail for rape case, but a P200,000 bail was recommended for object rape/sexual assault.

The accused is now detained at the custodial facility of the Antipolo Component City Police Station.