Zubiri slams 'budget manipulations' in flood control projects

Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri called out the persistent manipulation of infrastructure budgets, particularly for flood control projects, and demanded full transparency and accountability from lawmakers and government agencies.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on alleged corruption in flood control projects on Tuesday, Zubiri did not mince words as he exposed the widespread practice of altering the National Expenditure Program (NEP) after its submission to Congress, describing it as the “elephant in the room.”

According to Zubiri, key flagship projects from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) are being removed or replaced with questionable amendments once the General Appropriations Act (GAA) is finalized.

“I’ve had conversations with the good secretary sabi niya ‘wala na yung aming flagship projects, wala na yung aming right of way’,” Zubiri quoted Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, sharing it “out of sheer frustration.”

“The DPWH is not all at fault. In our conversations together with Sec. Mina, na ma-mangle yung budget. Iba yung NEP paglabas ng GAA,” he added.

Zubiri emphasized that the vetting process for DPWH projects is stringent, with Regional Development Council (RDC) approval required before inclusion in the NEP. However, once the bicameral conference committee makes amendments, projects with little to no prior review—such as road paint jobs, solar lamps, and substandard flood control infrastructure—are inserted.

He echoed calls made in the House of Representatives for all post-NEP amendments to be disclosed.

“Ilabas na natin yung listahan. Sino ba nag-amend nyan? Tapos depensahan ng Kongresman o Senador sa Luneta kung kaya niyang depensahan bakit niya nilagay dun,” he said.

The former Senate President cited instances of substandard implementation, such as shortened road projects and flimsy infrastructure allegedly built using coconut lumber and thin cement.

He suggested that those responsible be held legally accountable in the same manner as in the high-profile Janet Napoles pork barrel scam.

“If that is not 100 linear meters under the contract, and they do 50 linear meters, you can file a case like what they did to Napoles and file a case against them for substandard projects,” Zubiri urged, referring to instances where project delivery did not match the specifications.

Zubiri also praised Pangandaman for personally inspecting project sites, calling it “a rare move for a DBM head” and a “reform-minded” approach.

He said such oversight should become standard practice in public service.

Zubiri urged the committee to unearth the roots of these irregularities and hold individuals accountable.

“We must fix what has happened in the past. And if cases have to be filed, let’s file the cases if need be,” he said.