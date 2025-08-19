Wide-open race looms in PUL 3x3

It’s going to be a wide-open race to the top when the inaugural Pilipinas United 3x3 League (PUL) fires off this weekend at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

A total of 12 teams will duke it out in the men’s division while eight squads will play in the women’s division as they take the halfcourt by storm.

PUL commissioner Eric Altamirano is thrilled to roll out the league, saying that this will create new avenues for athletes to push Philippine basketball to greater heights.

“Passion fuels every drive, every shot, every hustle, while purpose brings us together to create new avenues for athletes to unite communities and to push Philippine basketball to even greater heights,” Altamirano said.

Celebrity David Licauco’s Taho Story A, powerhouse Half Court Group (Hoopjeep), Sidney Onwubere’s YouGuard, and dunker David Carlos’ Activate Sports spearhead the local teams in the men’s side alongside AMG Physical Therapy Clinic, Smile 360 Dental Clinic, Solaris, and Taho Story B.

They will take on a tough international field which includes Ninja Airs and SBB from Japan, Dame Dolla of Vietnam and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia.

At stake is the $5,000 cash prize with the champion also earning a ticket to the Fiba 3x3 Kaohsiung Challenger in October, while the top local team will get a spot in the Fiba 3x3 Manila Challenger spot in September.

Two-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player Kacey dela Rosa will carry the torch for Gilas Pilipinas Women U23 as they will be joined by top local clubs Uratex Dream and Pilipinas Aguilas in the women’s division.