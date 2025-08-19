What my running shoes taught me

I’m not athletic, though I’ve run a few times in the past. But when I joined a trail run last month, my exhaustion felt like I had been running for the first time in my life.

It seemed like I had run more than 10 kilometers when I had actually only run eight kilometers in 56 minutes. The paths were slippery and muddy due to the rain. The other runners were zooming

past me.

I was careful to go up and down Timberland Heights, as it was extra challenging because of the rain. But the shoe I was wearing, a Hoka Speedgoat, is solid trail footwear. I find it incredibly stable, protective and secure. It’s in my top choices to use and will remain my reliable and great-value do-everything trail shoe.

With that experience, I learned quite a few things:

Trail running taught me I can do hard stuff. Running, let alone trial running, has always been a “someday” idea for me. I kept putting it off, but this year I decided to go for it. I finally stepped up to the starting line, despite my little to no experience.

Find your crew. Just having like-minded friends that can make a run feel less daunting is a huge boost to the ego. Their encouragement can inspire you to tackle distances and races you might never have contemplated doing alone.

Let go of time goals. I was frustrated that I ended up almost last in the ranking. But I reminded myself that it was okay, because seriously, who’s counting?

Showing up matters. The first step to achieving something is to show up. The fact that you tried and chose to show up means a lot, even when it might not be easy.

Will I make this a hobby? Maybe. Will I run again? Definitely yes.