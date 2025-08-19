Volunteers pack food aid for families on World Humanitarian Day

Volunteers and beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program assemble Family Food Boxes at the Department of Social Welfare and Development warehouse in Parañaque City on World Humanitarian Day, August 19, 2025. Each food box, good for a family of five, contains 6 kilos of rice, 10 canned goods, 5 sachets of instant coffee, and 5 sachets of chocolate drinks. The initiative aims to support communities in need. World Humanitarian Day honors those who step into crises to help others. Photo by Toto Lozano for DAILY TRIBUNE











