Vivian Velez draws flak for taking a jab at Vice Ganda

Ertswhile actress Vivian Velez drew criticism over what netizens believe is a direct jab at It’s Showtime host Vice Ganda.

Riding on the coattails of the “jetski holiday” joke by Vice Ganda in her recent concert with Regine Velasquez, Velez made a not-so-subtle swipe at the Unkabogable star on her Facebook account, where she shared photos of herself eating a Burger King meal.

“Burger King muna tayo… wala munang McDo dahil kay #KabayongClown (Burger King first. No McDo because of #KabayongClown),” she wrote in her caption.

Not a few supporters of Vice Ganda took a stand and defended their idol from Velez’s shenanigans.

“Josko Vivian Velez manahimik ka! Isang piraso lang naman ng BK binili mo. Tapos ung flame grilled hamburger lang naman yata ‘yan na pinakamura nila? Tampalin kita ng Angel’s Burger eh bwhahahahhaha (My God, Vivian Velez, keep quiet! You just bought one piece of BK. And it’s flame-grilled hamburger, only that’s their cheapest? I’ll slap you with Angel’s Burger),” wailed one guy.

“Vice Ganda performed, that’s what you expected from him. He is a talented, quick thinker, which is why he is very successful. He worked hard, what he said on the concert is normal, not believing with the belt, he did not use foul language, he did not use harsh words, and also he did not attack anyone on their appearance, it is normal for the type of job as a comedian,” another guy commented.

Velez also enumerated Vice Ganda’s endorsements on her Facebook account, saying: “Alam na this... huwag mong i-promote o subukan ang mga produktong ito hanggang sa alisin nila ang ‘kabayong clown’ (You know this... don’t promote and don’t try these products until they remove ‘kabayong clown’).”

