Vietnamese nationals collared amid illegal med practice

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced Tuesday the arrest of two Vietnamese nationals for allegedly practicing medicine without a license and performing unauthorized cosmetic procedures in Parañaque City.

The NBI’s Cybercrime Division arrested the suspects, identified as Nguyen The Thang and Mai Quy Loc, on 15 August. The two operated a beauty clinic where they offered services such as chin fillers, liposuction, rhinoplasty, and facelifts.

According to the NBI, the bureau received a tip and began an investigation. Agents posing as clients confirmed the suspects were advertising their services online. The Professional Regulation Commission confirmed that “Dr. Do Thi Binh,” an alias used by one of the suspects, was not authorized to practice medicine in the Philippines.

During the entrapment operation, authorities seized medical equipment and supplies from the illegal clinic.

The suspects face several charges, including illegal practice of medicine, the sale of unregistered health products, and unauthorized dispensing of pharmaceutical products.

Meantime, Jerome T. Hernandez, chief of the NBI-Cybercrime Division, stressed the bureau’s commitment to cracking down on unauthorized medical practices to protect public health.