U.S., Philippine forces deepen cooperation at annual defense talks in Hawaii

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted Gen. Romeo Brawner, chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, for the annual Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB) at Camp Smith on 7 to 8 August.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepened cooperation and interoperability, aiming to bolster deterrence in the Indo-Pacific and achieve “peace through strength.” During the visit, Paparo and Brawner signed the annual 8-Star memo and activities list, approving guidance and plans for continued collaboration, including Exercise Balikatan 2026.

The co-chairs endorsed more than 500 joint engagements for the coming year, spanning large-scale exercises to smaller subject matter expert exchanges. These initiatives are designed to sustain interaction between both militaries and enhance operational readiness, particularly in areas like regional security, national defense capabilities, and disaster response.

Bilateral and multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activities (MCAs) were highlighted as key successes, ensuring freedom of navigation and improving interoperability between the two forces. Following the MDB-SEB, each U.S. INDOPACOM service component hosted its AFP counterparts to begin planning next year’s events.

The MDB-SEB reinforces the U.S.-Philippine military partnership and the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty. Established in 1958, the Mutual Defense Board and its counterpart, the Security Engagement Board (founded in 2006), provide the framework for defense and security cooperation between the U.S. and Philippine militaries.

USINDOPACOM continues to commit to enhancing Indo-Pacific stability by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and prevailing in conflict if necessary.