The timeless charm of Mary Janes

Versatility makes Mary Janes a staple footwear.
Originating in the early 20th century, Mary Janes are renowned for their distinctive design and endearing appeal. They typically come with a rounded toe and an elevated heel or flat sole, with a strap that fastens with a buckle or button and spans over the top of the foot. Massive platform soles on Mary Jane shoes have grown more popular recently.
Although its name has no definite origin, Mary Jane is frequently associated with the character from the early 20th-century Buster Brown comic strip, drawn by Richard Fellon Outcault, the is considered the comic strip’s father. Outcault went to the St. Louis World’s Fair in search of licensees who would use the characters on their products or assist in promoting them because the comic and its characters were so well-liked.
The resurgence of early-aughts design, especially from the 1990s and 2000s, brought Mary Janes back into the public eye. Today, this classic footwear is available in a wider variety of styles than ever before.
Celebrity-approved and Internet-beloved shoe brand Vivaia celebrates the opening of its third store in the Philippines.
August sees another milestone for the globally renowned eco-friendly footwear brand that’s known for its eco-conscious footwear. One of its best-known styles is the Mary Janes.
Margot Mary-Jane has been updated with an adjustable instep strap for a comfortable and customizable fit. Its classic design pairs perfectly with casual or formal wear, making it a versatile option for any occasion —dress it up for a night out or wear it to the office.
The brand seamlessly blends sustainability and style, with each pair embodying its mission of creating fashion that is responsible, comfortable and chic. Each item is crafted with exceptional attention to detail — from patented technology for its insoles and outsoles, which are continuously refined based on customer feedback, to its 3D-knitted uppers made with recycled PET plastic bottles.
To create the foundation of its shoes and accessories, Vivaia partnered with certified Repreve suppliers to transform PET plastic bottles into threads that are then woven into the base fabric.
The brand’s selection of footwear and accessories also features a mix of timeless and on-trend designs made for the needs of today’s shoppers, effortlessly taking them from daywear at the office to carefree night out, or from casual get-togethers to dressed up occasions.
Apart from Mary Janes, shoppers can also choose from Nelly Mary Janes, Cristina Sneaker Flats, Allday Sneakers, Addison Slingback Sandals, Jillian Loafers, Azura Bow Flats in Black, Nubia Round-Toe Flats in Black, and Cristina Sneaker Flats in Bordeaux.
Vivaia will be dropping its latest releases from the Autumn-Winter 2025 collection in their Philippine stores throughout the next few months.