The timeless charm of Mary Janes

Versatility makes Mary Janes a staple footwear.

Originating in the early 20th century, Mary Janes are renowned for their distinctive design and endearing appeal. They typically come with a rounded toe and an elevated heel or flat sole, with a strap that fastens with a buckle or button and spans over the top of the foot. Massive platform soles on Mary Jane shoes have grown more popular recently.

Although its name has no definite origin, Mary Jane is frequently associated with the character from the early 20th-century Buster Brown comic strip, drawn by Richard Fellon Outcault, the is considered the comic strip’s father. Outcault went to the St. Louis World’s Fair in search of licensees who would use the characters on their products or assist in promoting them because the comic and its characters were so well-liked.

The resurgence of early-aughts design, especially from the 1990s and 2000s, brought Mary Janes back into the public eye. Today, this classic footwear is available in a wider variety of styles than ever before.

Celebrity-approved and Internet-beloved shoe brand Vivaia celebrates the opening of its third store in the Philippines.

August sees another milestone for the globally renowned eco-friendly footwear brand that’s known for its eco-conscious footwear. One of its best-known styles is the Mary Janes.