The next Ombudsman will take office at a time when the nation’s demand for integrity and accountability in public service has never been stronger. The position, constitutionally mandated as the “protector of the people,” is not just another government post but is a crucial guardian of fairness, honesty and justice.

In an era when corruption continues to erode the public trust and weaken democratic institutions, the choice of the next Ombudsman carries immense weight for the country’s political and moral direction.

The Ombudsman’s most visible role is the resolution of complaints against public officials and employees. A diligent Ombudsman ensures that no erring official escapes scrutiny and that every Filipino, regardless of status, can expect accountability from those in power.

Resolving cases, however, while vital, is only half the battle. Case backlogs, bureaucratic delays, and the uneven application of the law have historically weakened the institution. A forward-looking Ombudsman must therefore commit not only to timely and impartial resolutions but also to clearing the clogged pipelines of justice. Speed, consistency, and transparency in handling cases will restore faith in an office often viewed as slow or selective.

Equally important, the Ombudsman must embrace a reformist spirit. Corruption thrives not only because wrongdoers evade justice but because systems make it easy for them to do so.

Prevention, therefore, is as critical as prosecution. The next Ombudsman should push for structural reforms that will limit opportunities for corruption — whether through stronger internal controls in government agencies, tighter rules on conflict of interest, or improved public access to government information.

Partnerships with civil society, the academe, and private institutions can amplify preventive measures by creating a culture that values integrity over impunity.

The global context also underscores the urgency of such reforms. According to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, the Philippines continues to struggle with a low ranking compared to its regional peers. This persistent perception of corruption hampers investor confidence, undermines the rule of law, and frustrates ordinary citizens who feel the burden of inefficiency and graft in their daily dealings with the government.

The next Ombudsman, therefore, must not only chase after the corrupt but also demonstrate how good governance is achievable and sustainable.

Ultimately, the Ombudsman is not merely an investigator or prosecutor — it is a symbol of the State’s moral conscience. The Filipino people deserve an Ombudsman who embodies independence, courage, and innovation. This leader must send a clear message: that the office will not tolerate impunity, and that it will work equally hard to prevent corruption before it begins.

In this light, the next Ombudsman’s legacy should not just be counted in convictions, but in a lasting transformation of the system itself — one that inspires trust, promotes justice, and restores faith in public service.