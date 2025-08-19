TCS, NOW Telecom team up for secure digital infrastructure push

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services and consulting, has entered into a strategic partnership with NOW Corporation’s telecom arm, Now Telecom, to strengthen national digital sovereignty, expand financial inclusivity, and build a secure “clean network” for the Philippines.

The partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), commits TCS to providing sovereign cloud technology, a cyber-defense suite, and citizen-centric digital services while supporting the expansion of trusted networks across the country.

“As the technology partner of choice, TCS will help strengthen the Philippines’ digital infrastructure and open new avenues for economic growth and citizen empowerment,” the company said in a statement. Both firms are members of the Trusted Network Alliance under the global Trusted Network Initiative (TNI), which promotes the development of secure and reliable telecommunications systems.

NOW Group Chairman Mel Velarde welcomed the partnership, emphasizing its role in reducing reliance on foreign technologies. “This partnership with TCS, a global market giant, marks a significant step towards enhancing our national digital sovereignty,” Velarde said. “NOW’s and TCS’ expertise will contribute to our nation’s data sovereignty by defending against risks and threats while creating a scalable, secure, and robust data infrastructure.”

TCS outlined its support for several key areas: ensuring national data sovereignty, enabling cross-agency collaboration, building resilient infrastructure against cyber threats, and reducing foreign dependency in times of crisis.

Shiju Varghese, Country Head of TCS Philippines, said: “We are thrilled to partner with NOW Group to advance the digital infrastructure of the Philippines. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing national digital sovereignty and cybersecurity.”

Under the deal, TCS will deploy its SovereignSecure Cloud™ to support local data control, AI infrastructure development, and operational continuity. It will also provide its Cyber Defense Suite to protect critical infrastructure, while enabling digital services in areas such as healthcare and banking to promote financial inclusivity.

The partnership underscores TCS’s growing presence in the Philippines, where it has operated since 2008, working with clients across telecom, banking, real estate, and aviation. NOW Telecom, recognized by the U.S. government as its cyber-digital partner in the Philippines, has been developing master plans to secure 5G and national broadband infrastructure with support from the U.S. Trade and Development Agency.