Taguig’s top 3 most wanted fugitive arrested in Pasig

A top three most wanted fugitive in Taguig City was arrested in a joint manhunt operation in Pasig City on Monday night.

The 22-year-old suspect, identified only by the alias Moris, is a resident of Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City.

He was apprehended by joint personnel of the Pinagbuhatan Police Sub-Station 5 and the Warrant and Subpoena Section of the Taguig City Police Station in front of Pasig City General Hospital at about 6 PM.

The arrest was carried out based on a warrant issued by the Taguig City Regional Trial Court Branch 267 for the crime of murder, with no bail recommended.

Pasig police chief Col. Hendrix Mangaldan commended the operating units for their diligence and commitment to serving the community, emphasizing the effectiveness of collaboration in apprehending wanted individuals.