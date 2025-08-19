SUBSCRIBE NOW
SM sets 2029 opening of Park Inn Sta. Rosa

‘the new hotel will meet this need, generate local jobs and boost the city’s economic activity.’
SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. is set to open the P1.5-billion Park Inn by Radisson Sta. Rosa by 2029, featuring 201 rooms, dining and leisure facilities, and direct access to an SM mall and the upcoming SMX Sta. Rosa Trade Hall.
SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC), the hospitality arm of SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SM Prime), is expanding its regional portfolio with the opening of Park Inn by Radisson in Sta. Rosa, Laguna by the first quarter of 2029.

The company said on Tuesday that the P1.5-billion development will feature 201 hotel rooms, dining outlets, recreational facilities such as a pool and gym, and dedicated spaces for meetings and events.

Designed H1 Architecture, the property will connect directly to a premier SM mall in Sta. Rosa and the upcoming 4,000-square-meter SMX Sta. Rosa Trade Hall via the Bridgeway.

“With the City of Sta. Rosa’s growth as a business and industrial hub, demand for accommodation from business and leisure travelers continues to rise,” SMHCC executive vice president Peggy Angeles said.

“The new hotel will meet this need, generate local jobs and boost the city’s economic activity.”

SMHCC currently operates 10 hotels with over 2,600 rooms, six convention centers, and two trade halls with more than 42,000 square meters of leasable space.

Its portfolio includes Park Inn by Radisson, Conrad Manila, Radisson Blu, Lanson Place, Taal Vista Hotel and Pico Sands Hotel.

