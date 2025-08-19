SM City La Union launches job fair ahead of grand opening

The SM Job Fair is made possible through the collaboration of SM Supermalls, SM Retail, and the Local Government of San Fernando, La Union, reflecting their shared mission to bring meaningful employment closer to the community.

Applicants are advised to bring updated résumés (multiple copies), valid IDs, and a pen for onsite forms and interviews. Interested candidates can pre-register to secure a slot via this link.

Joining the fair means joining the SM story—one of growth, purpose, and positive impact in communities. The company emphasizes service excellence, innovation, and career development, inviting prospective employees to be part of the #SMLife.

“Let’s grow together. Your future starts here,” the organizers said, encouraging locals to take advantage of the opportunity.