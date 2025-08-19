SM brings Park Inn to Sta. Rosa

SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC), the hospitality arm of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime), is expanding its regional portfolio with the opening of Park Inn by Radisson in Sta. Rosa, Laguna by the first quarter of 2029.

The company said on Tuesday that the P1.5-billion development will feature 201 hotel rooms, dining outlets, recreational facilities such as a pool and gym, and dedicated spaces for meetings and events.

Designed H1 Architecture, the property will connect directly to a premier SM mall in Sta. Rosa and the upcoming 4,000-square-meter SMX Sta. Rosa Trade Hall via the Bridgeway.

“With the City of Sta. Rosa’s growth as a business and industrial hub, as well as the demand for accommodation from business and leisure travelers, continues to rise.

The new hotel will meet this need, generate local jobs, and boost the city’s economic activity,” SMHCC executive vice president Peggy Angeles said.

SMHCC currently operates 10 hotels with over 2,600 rooms, six convention centers, and two trade halls with more than 42,000 square meters of leasable space. Its portfolio includes Park Inn by Radisson, Conrad Manila, Radisson Blu, Lanson Place, Taal Vista Hotel, and Pico Sands Hotel.