Slain insurgents’ remains recovered

Cagayan de Oro City — The military has recovered and returned the bodies of four New People’s Army (NPA) rebels killed in a recent gunbattle in the mountains of Bukidnon province.

In a report on Tuesday, the military disclosed that the bodies were found after a series of clashes that began 13 August in the mountainous Saldab complex, which straddles the boundaries of several municipalities, including Malaybalay City and Impasugong.

Brig. Gen. Seigfred Tubalado, commander of the 403rd Infantry “Peacemaker” Brigade, identified the slain rebels as Noel Gabote, alias “Julius” or “Jose”; Bador Arrellano, alias “Choy”; Noel Domino, alias “Jairo” or “Renz”; and Roxanne Saraus, alias “Sham” or “Yanda.” Three of the rebels were from Bukidnon and one was from Misamis Oriental.

The operation began after military units, acting on information from local residents, located a group of 20 to 30 suspected NPA members. A multi-unit force, including the 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion and the 26th Infantry Battalion, was deployed to the area.

“Reports indicated a large concentration of enemy forces, believed to be remnants of the NCMRC,” Tubalado said, referring to the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee. He added that troops requested close air support and artillery fire to suppress the rebels and minimize risks to soldiers.

Pursuing forces later engaged fleeing rebels in a separate encounter Sunday in Impasugong, killing two more. This brought the total number of rebels killed in the three-day operation to six.

Tubalado said troops recovered five high-powered firearms and various documents and war materials. He praised the soldiers for their discipline but also urged them to follow all operational safety measures.

The military has assisted the families of the deceased rebels with the necessary documents and transportation to bring the bodies home for burial.

Tubalado called on remaining rebels to surrender, assuring them that the government has programs in place to help them reintegrate into society.