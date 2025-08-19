SHFC, Water.org team up to provide clean water in housing communities

The Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) has teamed up with global nonprofit Water.org to strengthen access to clean water and sanitation facilities in housing communities under its programs.

The partnership was formalized Monday through a Memorandum of Understanding signed by SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa and Water.org Southeast Asia Regional Director Griselda Santos at the SHFC head office in Makati City.

Laxa said the collaboration is part of the agency’s broader effort to transform the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP) under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program. Implemented through the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) led by Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, the initiative aims to provide not just housing but also essential services to informal settler families.

“This partnership reflects our transformative approach to ECMP. We are revitalizing the program to go beyond its role as a financing tool for land acquisition for informal settler communities,” Laxa said. “Among the innovations in the program is ensuring access to essential services such as clean water and sanitation facilities that are vital to building sustainable and livable communities.”

Water.org’s Santos echoed this vision, saying: “We are one with you in envisioning a transformative, sustainable housing solution towards inclusive growth and development. Integral to attaining sustainable housing is ensuring sustainable access to water supply, sanitation, and hygiene.”

So far, SHFC has approved 10 ECMP projects nationwide, benefiting around 2,000 families, with more expected for rollout in the coming weeks. The agency is working to award the first batch of ECMP project lots by October this year, in line with DHSUD’s directive.

The partnership also comes as SHFC marks the 37th anniversary of its flagship Community Mortgage Program, celebrated under the theme “Kaagapay Ng Komunidad: Mula Noon, Hanggang Ngayon.”

The signing was witnessed by key SHFC and Water.org officials, further cementing the collaboration that seeks to expand sustainable housing access while addressing the vital need for clean water and sanitation.