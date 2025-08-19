Senator slams infra budget manipulation

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri on Tuesday took aim at the persistent manipulation of infrastructure budgets, particularly for flood control projects, and called for full transparency from lawmakers and government agencies.

During the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on alleged corruption in flood control projects, Zubiri did not mince words in exposing the widespread practice of altering the National Expenditure Program (NEP) after its submission to Congress — what he called the “elephant in the room.”

He explained that key flagship projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) are often removed or replaced with questionable amendments once the General Appropriations Act (GAA) is finalized.

“I’ve had conversations with the good secretary. Sabi niya ‘wala na yung aming flagship projects, wala na yung aming right of way (He said we no longer have our flagship projects, our right of way),’” Zubiri said, quoting Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman.

While acknowledging that DPWH projects undergo strict vetting and Regional Development Council (RDC) approval before inclusion in the NEP, Zubiri said amendments by the bicameral conference committee sometimes insert projects with little to no prior review—such as road paint jobs, solar lamps, and substandard flood control infrastructure.

Joining the all of the House of Representatives, Zubiri demanded that all post-NEP amendments be disclosed.

“Let’s release the list. Who amended it? Then let the congressman or senator defend it at Luneta if they can explain why they put it there.” he said in Filipino.

Zubiri also highlighted instances of substandard implementation, citing shortened road projects and flimsy infrastructure allegedly built with coconut lumber and thin cement. He urged that those responsible be held legally accountable, referencing the high-profile Janet Napoles pork barrel scam: “If that is not 100 linear meters under the contract, and they do 50 linear meters, you can file a case like what they did to Napoles and file a case against them for substandard projects.”

He lauded Pangandaman for personally inspecting project sites, describing this as a “rare move for a DBM head” and a model for reform-minded public service.

Zubiri called on the committee to trace the roots of these irregularities and hold the responsible individuals accountable.

“We must fix what happened in the past. And if cases have to be filed, let’s file the cases,” he said.