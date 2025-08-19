Senate Blue Ribbon Committee probes flood control projects

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, led by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, holds an organizational meeting in aid of legislation on “Philippines Under Water” on Tuesday, 19 August 2025, in Pasay City. Lawmakers questioned Department of Public Works and Highways officials, including Secretary Manuel Bonoan, over alleged “ghost projects” in flood control programs. Also present were Senators Joel Villanueva, Sherwin Gatchalian, Bam Aquino, Bong Go, Imee Marcos, Miguel Zubiri, Jinggoy Estrada, and Allan Peter Cayetano. Photo by Aram Lascano for DAILY TRIBUNE











