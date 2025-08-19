Scam-hit OFWs return from Nigeria

Thirty-nine Filipinos in Nigeria have been repatriated following raids on alleged online fraud operations, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

The workers arrived Monday evening at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 from Lagos.

They were among the 800 individuals arrested in December 2024 for alleged involvement in internet scams targeting cryptocurrency investors and romance scam victims. Of the total, 40 were Filipinos.

The individuals faced charges of cybercrime, economic sabotage, and violations of Nigerian immigration laws. They entered plea bargaining arrangements to expedite their release, with assistance from the Philippine Embassy in Abuja and the Honorary Consulate in Lagos.

The workers were recruited from Dubai, with four of them as tourists, the DMW said on Tuesday.

They were initially promised customer service jobs with a salary of USD 1,000 (around PHP 56,000) but were forced to participate in scam operations. Their passports were confiscated, and they were subjected to threats and poor working conditions.

One Filipino remains in Nigeria after giving birth while in detention. She will be repatriated once cleared for travel with her infant.

The repatriated Filipinos received assistance from the DMW and other concerned government agencies.