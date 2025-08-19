SBMA wins Outstanding Government Agency at Legacy Awards

Subic Bay Freeport – The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) won the Outstanding Government Agency (Special Economic Zone Management) award during the Legacy Awards for Business 2025, held at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila in Parañaque on August 15, 2025.

According to SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño, the award solidifies the performance of the SBMA as the driver of the economic flagship that is the Subic Bay Freeport. He added that the SBMA continues to provide jobs to Filipinos while earning revenues for the country.

“Our mandate has never changed, we continue to provide employment to the Filipino masses while generating income that will be used by the national government in building a better Philippines. What has changed is our desire to do more,” he cited.

During the Gala Night of the Legacy Awards 2025, SBMA’s Senior Deputy Administrator for Support Services, Atty. Ramon O. Agregado, received the award on behalf of Chairman Aliño. Chief of Staff Atty. Von Rodriguez and Deputy Administrator Armina Belleza C. Llamas accompanied Agregado.

One of the recent achievements of the SBMA is the turnover of ₱1,465,478,485.70 in revenue earnings to the Department of Finance (DOF) at the DOF Building, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Complex in Manila last month.

Aliño presented a mock check for ₱1,465,478,485.70 to Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, which demonstrates a steady income flow from the business community within the Subic Bay Freeport Zone (SBFZ).

The Legacy Awards 2025 honors the nation’s most esteemed icons, trailblazers, and visionaries for their accomplishments and legacy. The Legacy Awards 2025 is more than a celebration; it is a living tribute to the spirit, resilience, and creativity of the Filipino people—inspiring today and shaping tomorrow.