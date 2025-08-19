Right on target

BAGUIO CITY — Ronee Dungca moved a step closer to completing a stirring run from the backdoor to the main stage of the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series, carding a three-over-par 72 to take a commanding lead after 18 holes of the girls’ 7-10 division in the John Hay JPGT Championship here Tuesday.

Playing under overcast skies and a cool breeze that added another layer of challenge to the already tricky par-69 layout, Dungca rode the momentum of her back-to-back victories at Riviera and Pradera Verde to solidify her late charge for one of four berths to the Elite Junior Finals.

The rising star from Angeles City came out firing, birdieing the first three holes, but struggled to maintain rhythm on the tight, hazard-laden course. She closed with a 34-38 round, highlighted by four more birdies, offset by three bogeys, two double bogeys, and a triple-bogey on the par-3 No. 4, which blunted her torrid start in the 36-hole tournament.

“The course is tough, so I had to stay focused to keep making birdies,” said Dungca, 9, playing the challenging up-and-down layout for the first time.

She admitted to losing her confidence after a few early mistakes.

“But I started getting it back and made a good recovery,” she said.

Now just 18 holes away from a third straight win and a coveted spot in the finals, Dungca added, “I still need to work on my putting, but I’m feeling a little more confident.”

Still, her 72 was more than enough to seize control of the 36-hole event, building a massive eight-shot cushion over Tyra Garingalao (80), with Amiya Tablac (83) in third and Venus delos Santos at fourth with 92.

Missing the first four legs of the seven-stage Luzon swing had seemingly ruled Dungca out of the finals conversation. But a resurgence at Riviera and Pradera Verde, both of which she won, thrust her right back into contention.

Now holding 30 points, she stands tied for fifth with Penelope Sy in the standings — and another win here would give her 45 points, enough to potentially match current leader Mavis Espedido.

With only the top three scores of each player in the series counted for qualification, the final round looms large for several contenders.

A win earns 15 points, followed by 12, 10 and 8 points for the next top finishers. Winter Serapio (37 pts), delos Santos (34) and Garingalao (32) remain very much in the race, making Wednesday’s final round a decisive showdown.

Zoji Edoc also stayed on track for a third straight title, shooting a two-over 71 to take a three-shot lead over local bet Marco Angheng (74) in the boys’ youngest division. Quezon City’s Michael Matias shot an 82 for joint third with Samuel Ababa, while Jethro Bayron skied to a 99.

“I was hitting solid shots with my driver and irons,” said Edoc, who carded three birdies against five bogeys.

Edoc, already qualified for the national finals with 45 points along with three-leg winner Zach Guico, is using the event to further polish his game ahead of the North vs South Elite Junior Finals, set on 7 to 10 October at The Country Club in Laguna.

Vito Sarines set the pace in the boys’ 11-14 division with a 68, moving closer to tying Ryuji Suzuki atop the rankings with 42 points should he prevail.

Zianbeau Edoc, like his brother, is chasing a sweep of the final three legs, matching par 69 for solo second, while Race Manhit shot a 73 for third.

With third-running Jacob Casuga absent this week, No. 4 Manhit and the fifth-running Edoc are well-positioned to snatch the last two finals slots with strong finishes.

The girls’ 11-14 division remained under the firm control of the Sarines twins.

Mona Sarines fired a 67 to take a two-shot lead over Lisa Sarines, who stumbled with a late double bogey on No. 7 to slip to second with a 69.