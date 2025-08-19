Reyes speechless over Finals MVP plum

PLDT middle blocker Mika Reyes didn’t even hear her name being called when she was announced as Finals Most Valuable Player in the 2025 Premier Volleyball (PVL) On Tour.

The veteran frontline star was savoring the moment of finally copping her first-ever championship as a professional and standing on the top podium alongside her hard-working High Speed Hitters teammates.

Reyes was on cloud nine last Sunday to even notice her bonus prize after PLDT ended years of frustration with a breakthrough title in a tournament-sweeping fashion.

It was the High Speed Hitters’ first championship appearance since joining the PVL in 2021.

They were immediately rewarded with the crown but not after fighting tooth and nail with feisty Chery Tiggo, 25-17, 25-17, 19-25, 24-26, 15-8, in a winner-take-all encounter witnessed by an 11,055-strong crowd inside the Mall of Asia Arena.

“It was really frustrating at the same time, just like what Coach (Rald Ricafort) said, all the heartbreaks we’ve experienced before did not dampen our spirits. It just fueled our desire to do more,” Reyes said as she recalled how years of heartbreaking campaigns made the team stronger.

“I think that’s what made this championship sweeter. Whatever has transpired in the past few years, we turned it into motivation,” the 5-foot-10 former national team skipper added.

Reyes’ vintage form was on full display in the five-set thriller against the Crossovers, a team looking to regain lost glory since seizing the 2021 Open Conference throne.

She was particularly sharp in the fifth set, saving her best game for last as she scored four points in the decider, punctuated by giving PLDT a 14-7 championship advantage.

The De La Salle University product had a career night with a personal-best 20 points off 13 kills and a league finals-best seven kill blocks for the High Speed Hitters, who completed an eight-game sweep of the pre-season competition.