Quimpo takes over as Ayala Land CFO

Jose Eduardo A. Quimpo II took over today as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer of Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI), where he will oversee the company's financial strategy, capital markets activity, risk management, and investor engagement.

ALI said Quimpo’s appointment is “expected to help drive the company’s disciplined financial execution and support sustainable growth across its diverse real estate portfolio.”

"His appointment reflects Ayala Land’s continued focus on financial discipline, leadership development, and long-term value creation," it added.

Quimpo was most recently President and CEO of AREIT, where he led the company through a period of growth and diversification.

Since May last year, he has also served as CFO of ALI’s Leasing & Hospitality Group, Chief Risk Officer, and Head for Corporate Finance, Strategy and Investor Relations.

Before joining Ayala, he held senior roles in the banking industry, including President of BDO Securities, Chief Operating Officer of BDO Capital, Senior Vice President of BDO Private Bank, and Director – Head of Execution at BPI Capital. He holds a Management Engineering degree from the Ateneo de Manila University.

Quimpo succeeded Augusto D. Bengzon, who served as CFO for eight years and has been with ALI for 21 years. He will remain part of the Ayala Land Group’s leadership team as a member of the Management Committee and as a director in subsidiaries such as AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. and Avaland Berhad in Malaysia.