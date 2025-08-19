PSC, POC laud Leviste triumph

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) lauded Toni Leviste for making a historic performance in a dressage competition in Europe.

PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, PSC acting executive director Guillermo Iroy Jr., and POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino handed Leviste a certificate of recognition last Monday for becoming the first Filipino to win the FEI Prix St. Georges in Belgium on 19 July.

Aboard Lacoste 126, Leviste registered a score of 68.603 percent to comfortably surpass the 67-percent Southeast Asian Games qualifying mark set by the Equestrian Association of the Philippines.

The 2002 Asian Games silver medalist outshone the finest riders in Europe like Belgians Anneleen Wagemans and Laurens Vanderbeeken who trailed with 66.544 percent and 65.956 percent, respectively.

This marked the first time a Filipino equestrian has topped an FEI-level dressage event in Europe — an achievement that firmly cements Leviste’s legacy as a trailblazer in Philippine equestrian.

Aside from that, the 51-year-old Leviste also secured her spot in the national squad that will see action in the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand this December.

“I want to extend my riding career and represent my country in more equestrian disciplines around the world, I am a Filipino athlete in my heart and soul,” said Leviste, who campaigned in the showjumping event of the 2000 Sydney Olympics before switching to dressage recently.