PHLPost unveils FIVB MVWC stamp

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) formally unveiled a special set of commemorative stamps celebrating the country’s hosting of the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship (MVWC) from 12 to 28 September at the Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum.

PHLPost chief of staff Atty. Marigold Arroyo joined Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio and ranking Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) officials in the ceremonial presentation during the official launch of “Set na Natin ’To!” at the Mall of Asia Music Hall recently.

Representing Postmaster General and chief executive officer Maximo Sta. Maria, Arroyo said their truly honored to partner with the PNVF in celebrating the resilience and excellence of Filipino athletes.

“PHLPost is honored to be part of this historic milestone, as the world’s best volleyball athletes bring their skill, discipline, and heart to Philippine soil,” Arroyo said.

“This is more than a tournament — it is a celebration of resilience and excellence, values that every Filipino athlete carries with pride.”

Throughout its history, PHLPost has honored the greatest Filipino athletes through stamps that travel the world, immortalizing champions such as Manny Pacquiao, Olivia “Bong” Coo, Paeng Nepomuceno, Efren “Bata” Reyes, Hidilyn Diaz and Carlos Yulo, among others.

This tradition continues with the FIVB Men’s World Championship, where stamps serve not only as collectibles but as symbols of national pride, cultural diplomacy, and the boundless Filipino sporting spirit.

The special issuance also pays tribute to the PSC for its decades-long contribution in developing Philippine sports — from grassroots programs to international competitions — uplifting national pride and inspiring future generations to pursue greatness.

“On behalf of PHLPost, we extend our gratitude to the organizers, athletes, and fans — whether in the stands or at home,” Arroyo added.

“Together, the Filipino people are set to celebrate not only the sport of volleyball, but also the unity and passion that define us as a community.”

PHLPost has printed 10,000 copies of the commemorative stamp, each with a denomination of P16.