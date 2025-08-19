PHLPost launches commemorative stamps for FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has unveiled a special set of commemorative stamps celebrating the Philippines’ hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship, set from 12 to 28 September at the Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The ceremonial launch, dubbed “Set na Natin ’To!,” took place at the Mall of Asia Music Hall, led by PHLPost Chief of Staff Atty. Marigold L. Arroyo, representing Postmaster General and CEO Maximo Sta. Maria III, alongside Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) President Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

“PHLPost is honored to be part of this historic milestone, as the world’s best volleyball athletes bring their skill, discipline, and heart to Philippine soil. This is more than a tournament—it is a celebration of resilience and excellence, values that every Filipino athlete carries with pride,” Atty. Arroyo said.

PHLPost has a long tradition of honoring the nation’s sporting icons through stamps that travel the world, immortalizing champions such as Manny Pacquiao, Olivia ‘Bong’ Coo, Paeng Nepomuceno, Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes, Hidilyn Diaz, and Carlos Yulo. This tradition continues with the FIVB Men’s World Championship stamps, which serve as both collectibles and symbols of national pride and the Filipino sporting spirit.

The special issuance also acknowledges the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for decades of support in developing local sports, from grassroots programs to international competitions, inspiring future generations of athletes.

“On behalf of PHLPost, we extend our gratitude to the organizers, athletes, and fans—whether in the stands or at home. Together, the Filipino people are set to celebrate not only the sport of volleyball, but also the unity and passion that define us as a community,” Arroyo added.

PHLPost has printed 10,000 copies of the commemorative stamp, each valued at P16. A personalized stamp set featuring the Philippine flag and the official FIVB MVWC mascots—Koolog, Kid Lat, and Hataw—has also been released, along with a specially designed souvenir first-day cover envelope. These are available at the Manila Central Post Office PostShop in Liwasang Bonifacio.