Phl seeks partner for commuter rail

The government is urging international partners and the private sector to help deliver a modern, commuter-friendly rail system for commuters.

“The President said: we have to give the Filipino people the public transport that they not only need, but what they deserve. That speaks to where our President’s heart is—that he understands the importance of mobility, the daily commute. He feels our people’s pain on a daily basis,” Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said Tuesday.

“Please, help us fulfill the President’s vision,” he added, calling on other governments and investors to take part.

With backing from international institutions such as the Asian Development Bank and InfraAsia, he said the Philippines can build a public transport system on par with other progressive nations.

The government has tapped the private sector to handle operations and maintenance of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) under a Public-Private Partnership scheme.

The 147-kilometer line is scheduled for full operations by 2032, with partial service from Valenzuela to Malolos, Bulacan set by December 2027. The Malolos-Clark International Airport segment is expected to follow in October 2028.

Once completed, the NSCR is projected to serve 750,000 passengers daily, cutting travel times across Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Calamba, Laguna.