Phl, Australian military hold joint naval exercises in Mindoro

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) carried out a series of joint naval exercises off the coast of Southwest Lubang Island, Mindoro, on Tuesday, as part of this year’s iteration of Exercise ALON 2025.

The drills involved the Philippine Navy’s guided-missile frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) and the Royal Australian Navy’s air warfare destroyer HMAS Brisbane (DDG41).

Together, the two vessels executed a variety of complex maritime operations, including personnel transfer drills, a Communications Exercise (COMMEX), Officer of the Watch Manning Exercise (OOW MANNEX), Combined Anti-Submarine Exercise (CASEX), coordinated night steaming, and flight quarters drills.

AFP Public Affairs chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad described the exercises as a key component in boosting the interoperability and readiness of both forces in responding to maritime challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

“These activities were designed to enhance interoperability, improve operational readiness, and strengthen maritime security cooperation between the AFP and ADF,” he said.

Exercise ALON 2025 is part of a broader bilateral effort aimed at strengthening maritime security and expanding defense collaboration between the two allies amid evolving regional security dynamics.

“The joint maneuvers highlight the enduring defense partnership and shared commitment of the Philippines and Australia to promoting peace and stability in the region,” Trinidad added.

The AFP and ADF regularly engage in combined training and capacity-building activities under the framework of the Philippines-Australia Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA), which allows for the presence of Australian troops during joint military engagements in the country.