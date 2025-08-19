PFF chief vows to make impact in futsal World Cup

The Philippines is not only looking to put on a great show when it hosts the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, but is also eyeing to give some of the world’s best teams a run for their money.

Philippine Football Federation president John Gutierrez said everything is now rolling with 93 days to go before one of FIFA’s four major events officially kicks off at the Philsports Arena in Pasig and the Victorias City Coliseum in Negros Occidental.

“We are on time with all of the preparations. We have been closely working with FIFA. We’ve been having meetings almost every day, updates on certain developments like venues getting them up to par with FIFA standards,” Gutierrez said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday.

“It’s looking good for us. We expect some chinks here and there but we’re prepared for it. The local organizing committee (LOC) is doing an excellent job working with FIFA to make sure we are able to host this very prestigious event.”

Isabella “Belay” Fernando, head of government relations of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup LOC, said a total of 16 countries including the Philippines have qualified, and will be competing in the 21 November to 7 December meet, which recently got a big boost through Administrative Order No. 35 ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the creation of an Inter-Agency Task Force for the country’s hosting.

Fernando said coming over are Spain, Italy, Poland, and Portugal representing Europe, Iran, Japan, Thailand for Asia together with the Philippines, African countries Morocco and Tanzania, Canada and Panama from North America, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia from South America and New Zealand from Oceania.

And while the host team faces a formidable cast of opposition, Gutierrez declared in the same Forum that the Filipina5 would not just roll over and die during the tournament.

“We’re not here just to participate. We’re here to make an impact,” said the PFF chief, mentioning Spain, Italy, Brazil, Thailand, and even Canada as among the favorites for the crown.

“And if we look at ourselves as mediocre to these powerhouses, then what’s the point of us participating,” Gutierrez added.