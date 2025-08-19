OWWA aids ex-OFW amid son’s Usapan plea

The family of former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Joselito Estrecho Manongsong has received assistance a day after his son sought help through DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital program Usapang OFW on 12 August.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan on Monday confirmed that support was being extended to the family.

This was also confirmed by Joselito’s son, Mark Manongsong, who said that OWWA visited their home on 13 August.

“They visited here last August 13, and they also saw the condition of my father,” he said. OWWA provided a medical bed and medicine good for a month.

Joselito, who worked for 14 years in the United Arab Emirates as an industrial machine sales technician, suffered a stroke that required urgent surgery.

Mark said the family’s hospital expenses have already reached AED 153,000 (about P2.37 million).

Mark added that OWWA Dubai has also contacted him regarding his father’s unsettled credit card debt, which stemmed from the non-release of Joselito’s end-of-service benefits after his resignation.

He said he is still checking when he can visit OWWA Dubai due to his work schedule.