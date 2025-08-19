OrMin clash yields insurgents’ war materials

State troops seized weapons and supplies from the New People’s Army (NPA) following a 15-minute firefight Tuesday in Barangay Panaytayan, Mansalay, Oriental Mindoro (OrMin).

According to a report from the Army’s 203rd Infantry Brigade, soldiers from the 4th Infantry Battalion launched a security operation after residents reported the presence of armed individuals.

During the clash, troops recovered one M16 rifle, three bandoliers, 22 magazines and 124 rounds of live ammunition.

They also seized three backpacks, a generator, hammocks, poncho tents, a sack of rice and various medical supplies.

The Army’s 2nd Infantry Division said bloodstains were found at the scene, suggesting possible casualties on the side of the fleeing rebels, though this is still being verified. No government troops were reported injured.

Maj. Gen. Ramon Zagala, acting commander of the 2nd Infantry Division, said clearing and pursuit operations are ongoing as security forces continue to track the rebels.

He added that the seized materials “reaffirm the people’s rejection of violence” and reiterated the military’s commitment to peace in the Southern Tagalog region.

The latest operation comes as the Army intensifies its efforts to eradicate the remaining communist insurgent influence in Mindoro by the end of the year.