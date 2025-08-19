Nueva Ecija gov seeks suspension reversal

Nueva Ecija Governor Aurelio Umali said Tuesday that he has filed a motion for reconsideration to contest a one-year suspension without pay imposed by the Office of the Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman found Umali guilty of administrative complaints related to the irregular issuance of quarry permits.

According to the office, the permits were issued without the required Environmental Compliance Certificates.

In a statement, Umali said the case “is purely a matter of legal interpretation and implementation of the law” regarding the permits. He clarified that the case involves “no criminal charge nor any issue of corruption, theft, or wrongdoing.”

Umali, who maintains his innocence, said the complaint was “politically motivated.” He identified the complainant as a “perennial complainant” and a security aide to a political rival who has announced intentions to run for governor in 2028.

“This shows that the case is not about genuine public service concerns but rather about partisan interests aimed at discrediting me,” Umali said.

The governor’s motion, filed on 13 August, asks the Ombudsman to set aside its 10 June 2025 decision and dismiss the complaints “for lack of merit/substantial evidence.”

Umali vowed to continue challenging the ruling and assured his constituents that he would remain focused on serving them.