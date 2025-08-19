NBI rescues human trafficking victims in Pangasinan KTV bar raid

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) rescued two victims of human trafficking during a raid on a KTV bar in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan.

The NBI-Dagupan District Office (NBI-DADO) led the operation, uncovering a syndicate allegedly forcing women into sexual exploitation across Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the NBI, the victims were among 14 women recruited online with false promises of employment as waitresses at Mahogany KTV Bar in Agoo, La Union. Instead, they were coerced into providing sexual services to customers and later transported to 178 KTV Bar in Urdaneta City. The victims reported being threatened with violence if they attempted to escape.

The rescue followed a tip from a non-profit organization after relatives received distress messages from the victims. NBI agents, alongside the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), located and extracted the two women, who are now under DSWD care.

The victims revealed they were forced to sign fraudulent debt agreements to prevent them from leaving. Despite promises of a P20,000 monthly salary, they received no payment.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago praised the team’s efforts and vowed to pursue the remaining 12 victims, as well as file charges against the recruiters and KTV bar operators.