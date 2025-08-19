NBI nabs two foreigners running illegal cosmetic clinic in Parañaque

Personnel of the National Bureau of Investigation–Cybercrime Division (NBI-CCD) arrested two Vietnamese nationals in Parañaque City on 15 August for illegally practicing medicine and offering unauthorized cosmetic procedures.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago identified the suspects as Nguyen The Thang and Mai Quy Loc, who also used the alias "Dr. Do Thi Binh." They operated a beauty clinic where they performed procedures such as chin fillers, liposuction, rhinoplasty, and facelifts without proper authorization. The NBI acted on a tip about their activities, which violated the Medical Act of 1959 (R.A. No. 2382) and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (R.A. No. 10175).

Agents posed as clients and confirmed the suspects were advertising their services online. Verification with the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) revealed that "Dr. Do Thi Binh" had no Special Temporary Permit (STP) or Special Permit (SP) to practice medicine in the Philippines.

During the entrapment operation, the NBI seized medical equipment and supplies used in their illegal clinic. The suspects now face multiple charges, including: Illegal practice of medicine (under R.A. No. 2382 and R.A. No. 10175), Sale of unregistered and misbranded health products (under the FDA Act, R.A. No. 9711), Unauthorized dispensing of pharmaceutical products (under the Philippine Pharmacy Act, R.A. No. 10918)

NBI-CCD Chief SA Jerome T. Hernandez emphasized the bureau's commitment to cracking down on unauthorized medical practices to protect public health. "These operations ensure that only licensed professionals perform medical procedures, safeguarding patients from potential harm," he said.

Authorities urged the public to verify the credentials of medical practitioners and report suspicious activities to the NBI.