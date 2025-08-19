Million Trees Foundation launches 'Circle of Life' at La Mesa Watershed

The Million Trees Foundation (MTF) has officially inaugurated the “Million Trees Circle of Life” at the La Mesa Watershed, marking a milestone in environmental collaboration between the Philippines and Denmark.

Supported by a €30,000 (P1.9 million) three-year grant from the Poul Due Jensen Foundation, Grundfos Philippines, and volunteer group 9150Cares, the initiative involves planting, nurturing, and maintaining 1,000 native trees in La Mesa, Metro Manila’s primary water source and ecological buffer.

Leading the inauguration were Josephine De La Cerna, IS Director and Country Director of Grundfos Philippines; Virgilio Bate, IS Director, IS&O; Bobby Fraga, IS Manager for SAP Application Support at Grundfos; representatives from 9150Cares; along with Gen. Reynaldo Velasco, founder of MWSS’ Annual Million Trees Challenge (AMTC) and MTFI Chairman Emeritus; and Melandrew T. Velasco, MTFI President and Executive Director.

“This grant is more than financial support; it is a living bridge between Denmark and the Philippines, between innovation and grassroots action,” said Melandrew Velasco. “The Circle of Life is proof that when organizations across continents work together, the impact is magnified.”

The La Mesa Watershed, often called “the remaining lung” of Metro Manila, provides clean water, reduces flood risks, and serves as a biodiversity refuge. The Circle of Life initiative enhances these functions by ensuring sustainable reforestation and long-term care of the newly planted trees.

During the ceremony, officials from Grundfos Philippines and the Million Trees Foundation unveiled a marker commemorating the project, symbolizing the ongoing partnership and dedication to ecological preservation in the heart of Metro Manila.