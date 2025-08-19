Milan Calling

The Department of Trade and Industry, through its Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), announced the 12 Filipino designers selected for the FASHIONPhilippines Milan mentorship program last 11 August at Hotel Benilde, Angelo King International Center, Malate, Manila. The selected designers were Adam Pereyra, Joseph Agustin Bagasao III for Bagasao, Theresa Nepomuceno for Calli, Carl Jan Cruz, Christian Edward Dalogaog for Ched Studio, Steffi Cua for Idyllic Summers, Jerome Lorico for Lorico, Renz Reyes, Joaquin Gabriel Almazan for Tagpi, Jo Ann Bitagcol for Bitagcol, Vania Romoff and Thian Rodriguez.

Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina A. Roque highlighted that the endeavor is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to showcase Filipino creativity and expand economic opportunities for local brands to the international market. “By bringing our designers to one of the world’s fashion capitals and exposing them to mentorship from world-renowned industry leaders, we are also showcasing the Philippines design excellence and opening opportunities for our talents to connect with international buyers and broaden their market reach,” Secretary Roque added.

The initiative, in collab with the Philippine Fashion Coalition (PFC), aims to elevate the Philippines as a global hub for sustainable design and talent. The participants will take part in a four-day intensive mentorship and exhibition in Milan from 22 to 25 September, led by Sara Sozzani Maino, the head of special projects at Vogue Italia and creative director of Fondazione Sozzani.

During Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026, the designers will each present a 15-piece collection at Fondazione Sozzani. Three of these garments will be made with Filipino Innovation Textiles, which are developed from indigenous fibers such as abaca, banana, pineapple and bamboo with the help of the Philippine Textile Research Institute.

CITEM executive director Leah Pulido Ocampo highlighted the strategic nature of the initiative. “This initiative is more than just an exhibition. It’s a strategic platform designed to help Filipino fashion designers and brands build relationships with international buyers and global industry gatekeepers,” Pulido said.

The designers’ collections will also be presented locally at the Manila FAME 2025 from 16 to 18 October at the World Trade Center Metro Manila.