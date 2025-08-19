Meralco to send nuke scholars to Korea

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is sending Filipino scholars to South Korea in March next year to boost local expertise in nuclear energy under its Filipino Scholars and Interns on Nuclear Engineering (FISSION) program.

Through its education arm, Meralco Power Academy (MPA), the company said Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with KEPCO International Nuclear Graduate School (KINGS).

The deal will provide the scholars an industry-integrated curriculum, access to live plant data, simulators, field visits, and digital learning tools for nuclear operations and reactor management.

The company also signed an agreement with DL Engineering & Construction to study Small Modular Reactors, which it said could serve as a solution for off-grid areas.

“Our strategic engagements in South Korea underscore our commitment to the responsible development of nuclear energy,” Meralco executive vice president and chief operating officer Ronnie Aperocho said.

“By partnering with global leaders with deep institutional knowledge, technical expertise, and actual experience in operating nuclear facilities, we are building our own capabilities to ensure sustainable and safe adoption of nuclear energy in the Philippines.”

KINGS, established by Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), is one of the institutions tapped by Meralco under its Nuclear Energy Strategic Transition program.

Meanwhile, MPA said it will host more than 20 students from KEPCO’s Sudo Electric Technical High School in 2026, after having already hosted 71 students since 2023.

Aside from nuclear development, Meralco also discussed smart grid upgrades, storm hardening, and energy transition projects, including advanced metering, grid automation, and data integration with KEPCO.

Meralco has an existing partnership with other Korean firms such as Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power, Samsung C&T Corp. and LG Energy Solutions, which operates South Korea’s largest Battery Energy Storage System at its Namwon Substation.