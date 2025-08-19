Men wearing makeup is in – and wow!

“Badass, boss, and mom.” That’s how actress Max Collins introduced herself to DAILY TRIBUNE when she officially debuted as the newest face of homegrown beauty brand RSG on 16 August at Uma Nota, BGC.

Beyond the glitz of her birthday party-turned-endorsement launch, Max made a bold remark that struck a chord with the audience: cosmetics isn’t just for women. When asked about guys entering the beauty scene, Max quickly expressed her support.

“I’m so for it. They should totally do it,” she told the Daily Tribune, adding a practical tip for guys who want to experiment: “Make sure that your concealer and your foundation match your skin tone.”

Her statement represents a larger shift in beauty culture. More Filipino men are opting for items that were previously primarily sold to women: a dab of concealer to mask flaws before a big presentation, brow gels to seem professional for work, or even highlighter and contour for nights out. Male content creators and K-pop idols have normalized cosmetics as a form of self-care and style on social media, accelerating the trend.

Globally, beauty is becoming increasingly genderless, and the Philippines is not far behind. Makeup counters and e-commerce platforms are experiencing an increase in male purchasers, particularly Generation Zs, who perceive cosmetics as an extension of fashion and identity. Men now go confidently into beauty stores, test foundation hues, and even upload “Get Ready With Me” videos online.