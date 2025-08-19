Megaworld Hotels and Resorts taps Chef Nouel for heritage-driven food innovation

Megaworld Hotels & Resorts (MHR) is banking on culinary innovation to strengthen its brand positioning and expand market reach. The company is exploring a partnership with celebrated Filipino chef Nouel Catis, known internationally for creating the viral Dubai chocolate, to develop a signature food or beverage offering rooted in Filipino culture.

The initiative was unveiled during MHR’s Media Huddle at Twin Lakes Hotel in Tagaytay on 13 August, underscoring the group’s push to blend business growth with cultural sustainability.

“This collaboration is deeply aligned with our strong advocacy for Filipinization, which supports the Department of Tourism’s mission to celebrate local culture, cuisine, festivals, and crafts. At the heart of this advocacy is our Sampaguita brand of service, our heartfelt expression of Filipino hospitality that we proudly share with every guest,” said Cleofe Albiso, Managing Director of MHR.

Catis, who has spent years building his name abroad, said the partnership goes beyond commercial goals.

“We want something that lingers. We want something that would go viral for a long time,” he said.

“Beyond commercial success, I’ve always been about leaving a legacy. I wanted to re-enter the Philippine market not just to sell, but to pass on knowledge and skills to future chefs. When I learned about MHR’s Sampaguita service and this year’s theme of the Culinary Conference, ‘Celebrate Your Roots,’ I knew this was the right vessel for my return.”

The collaboration builds on MHR’s 4th Culinary Conference, held 11 to 14 August at Twin Lakes Hotel, which gathered the company’s executive chefs and F&B leaders to explore trends and strengthen their craft. This year’s theme, “Celebrate Your Roots: Rooted in Tradition, Inspired by Innovation,” aimed to honor Filipino culinary heritage while encouraging new approaches to gastronomy.

Albiso noted that the conference, first launched in 2022, has become a strategic platform for the group’s food and beverage teams.

“The ultimate goal is to do better each year as our culinary leaders grow in number and vision,” she said.