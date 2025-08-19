Marcos touts zero-billing program

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday visited the East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) to monitor the implementation of the government’s zero-billing program, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare for all Filipinos.

During the visit, Marcos stressed the importance of making sure all public hospitals fully understand and implement the zero-billing policy.

The President noted that the initiative aims to eliminate out-of-pocket expenses for eligible patients, with healthcare services covered through a combination of PhilHealth benefits and Department of Health (DoH) subsidies.

“I’m happy to report the zero-billing program is progressing well. Of course, in the beginning, we had to conduct an information drive—not just for hospitals but also for patients. And I think we are succeeding in that,” Marcos said.

He also lauded the improvements made to the East Avenue hospital since it opened in 1978, noting that it was originally inaugurated by his parents and later turned over to the DoH under the name Bagong Lipunan Hospital.

“So, it seems to be in good shape. I was actually surprised at how much we’ve improved this hospital. The first time we saw this hospital was in 1978. My parents were the ones who opened it,” he recalled.

He expressed his gratitude to the country’s healthcare workers, acknowledging their dedication, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marcos credited their commitment to service as the reason for his recovery from the virus.

“I was one of the beneficiaries. If not for you, I wouldn’t be here—I would’ve been taken by Covid,” he said.

The President was joined by Health Secretary Ted Herbosa, who provided updates on the rollout of the billing program.

According to Herbosa, since the President’s State of the Nation Address, the zero-billing program has benefited over 2,900 patients at EAMC alone, with over 12,000 patients served in the Eastern Visayas and 83 participating hospitals nationwide.

“So, it’s good. And that’s a big deal—so spread the word, by word of mouth, because patients are saying, ‘Ah, we don’t have to pay. Oh, so there’s something like that,” Herbosa said.

Meanwhile, the President extended his heartfelt thanks to all medical and non-medical staff for their unwavering commitment. “To our doctors, nurses, med-techs, and non-medical staff—thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”