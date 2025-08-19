Marcos Jr. welcomes new ambassadors to the Philippines

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. received the credentials of newly appointed envoys during a ceremony at Malacañang Palace on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Among those presenting their credentials were Marc Innes-Brown, Resident Ambassador-designate of the Commonwealth of Australia, and Dana Kursh, Resident Ambassador-designate of the State of Israel. The President also welcomed Mariyam Shabeena Ahmed, Non-Resident Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Maldives, and Netra Prasad Timsina, Non-Resident Ambassador-designate of Nepal. Photo by Yummie Dingding/PPA Pool











