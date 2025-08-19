Marcos inspects EAMC, hails progress of Zero Billing Program

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday inspected the East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) to monitor the implementation of the government’s Zero Billing Program, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare for all Filipinos.

In his remarks during the visit, Marcos emphasized the importance of ensuring that all public hospitals fully understand and implement the zero billing policy.

The President noted that the initiative aims to eliminate out-of-pocket expenses for eligible patients, with healthcare services covered through a combination of PhilHealth benefits and Department of Health (DOH) subsidies.

“I’m happy to be able to report that the zero billing program is proceeding well. Siyempre sa umpisa (of course, at first), we have to – information drive, hindi lamang sa mga hospital kung hindi pati sa pasyente (not only the hospital but also patients). And I think we are succeeding in that,” Marcos said.

Marcos also lauded the improvements made to East Avenue hospital since it was first opened in 1978, noting that it was originally inaugurated by his parents and later turned over to the DOH under the name "Bagong Lipunan Hospital.”

“So, mukha namang maayos. Nagulat nga ako napaganda na natin itong ospital na ito. Una nating nakita itong ospital na ito 1978. Magulang ko pa ang nagbukas nito eh (I was surprised at how beautiful and improved the hospital has become. We first saw this hospital in 1978—my parents opened it back then),” he recalled.

He expressed deep gratitude to the country’s healthcare workers, recognizing their dedication, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was one of the beneficiaries. If not for you, I wouldn’t be here—I would’ve been taken by COVID,” he said.

The President was joined by Health Secretary Ted Herbosa, who provided updates on the rollout of the program.

According to Herbosa, since the State of the Nation Address (SONA), the Zero Billing Program has already benefited over 2,900 patients at EAMC alone, with more than 12,000 patients served in Eastern Visayas and 83 participating hospitals nationwide.

“So, mabuti naman. At malaking bagay diyan – kaya ikalat ninyo ito, word of mouth, kasi ‘yung mga – ‘yung mga ibang pasyente sinasabi, ‘Ah, wala kayong binabayad. Ah, mayroon palang ganiyan (That’s why we need to spread the word. Many patients still say, ‘Oh, we don’t need to pay anything? There’s such a program?’ Let’s inform everyone so they don’t hesitate to seek medical attention),” Herbosa noted.

Meanwhile, Marcos extended his heartfelt thanks to medical and non-medical staff alike for their unwavering commitment:

“To our doctors, nurses, med-techs, and non-medical staff—thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”