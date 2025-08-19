Marcoleta slams 'sleeping' River Basin Office amid flood control hearing

During a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on flood control projects, Senator Rodante Marcoleta questioned the role and visibility of the River Basin Control Office, highlighting its crucial mandate in integrating flood control initiatives nationwide.

Marcoleta noted that the office, created under Executive Order 510, is tasked with developing a national master plan for flood control by coordinating various river basins and creating additional plans as needed. “Even if you mention a hundred river basins, until they are integrated with one another — which is this office’s mandate — nothing will happen,” he said.

The senator also referenced Executive Order 816, emphasizing the office’s responsibility for the harmonization of government resources in ensuring safe water supply and effective flood management. “DPWH keeps building projects, DBM keeps allocating funds, but the office responsible for integration seems to be asleep,” Marcoleta said, criticizing the lack of coordination among agencies.