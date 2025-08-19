LTO, PNP-ACG partner to fight online fixers and cybercrime

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced Tuesday a partnership with the Anti-Cybercrime Group of the Philippine National Police (PNP-ACG) to strengthen efforts against cybercriminals, particularly those involved in illegal activities targeting the agency’s transactions.

The collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II and PNP-ACG Director Police Brigadier General Bernard R. Yang. The agreement follows the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. to ensure safe digital transactions in government while strictly observing data privacy.

Mendoza said the MOU stems from the mandates of both agencies to operate in areas where data protection and cyber offenses intersect, emphasizing that such work often requires collaboration.

“The cooperation of the LTO and the PNP-ACG is essential to make the digital platforms for land transportation-related transactions safe to all our clients, particularly on the aspect of data privacy and online scams,” Mendoza said. “Through this MOU, we hope to conduct more aggressive operations and legal offensives against fixers, scammers, and cybercriminals.”

Under the agreement, the agencies will coordinate on case referrals, joint investigations, information-sharing, enforcement mechanisms, and knowledge-building initiatives. They will also ensure stakeholders’ data privacy and maximize resources to benefit the public.

The PNP-ACG focuses on implementing and enforcing laws on cybercrime, while the LTO will continue combating fixers through a multi-pronged approach, including on-site outreach programs, full digitalization of services, law enforcement partnerships, and confidential monitoring of fixers.

Yang hailed the partnership as a milestone in protecting citizens in both physical and digital spaces.

“This partnership between the PNP-ACG and LTO is a powerful step towards protecting our citizens not only on the roads, but also in cyberspace,” he said.